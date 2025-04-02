View Newspaper Group announces launch of St. Clair Area View

ST. CLAIR — Leadership at View Newspaper Group is proud to announce the launch of the St. Clair Area View, which will first land in mailboxes on Friday, May 9, 2025.

“Our team is excited to bring this free, locally-owned community newspaper to readers in the St. Clair area,” said View Newspaper Group Publisher Wes Smith. “The St. Clair Area View will connect readers to their community and our advertising clients to our readers, just as our other 21 locally-owned newspapers across the state do.”

With the launch of the St. Clair Area View, View Newspaper Group is now home to 22 locally-owned, locally-connected newspapers across the state, further solidifying the group’s position as Michigan’s largest, independently owned newspaper group.

Founded in 2003 by Lapeer native Rick Burrough, View Newspaper Group’s community newspapers have more than 352,000 copies in print each week covering 14 counties including: Lapeer, Oakland, Genesee, Livingston, Sanilac, Huron, Saginaw, Shiawassee, Montcalm, Ionia, Barry, Calhoun, Kent and St. Clair.

“At a time when some newspaper companies are cutting back, we are happy to say we continue to grow,” said Burrough. “We saw a need for a local newspaper in the St. Clair area and after a lot of research and meeting with community members, we knew we were the right news organization to make that happen.”

The St. Clair Area View will include coverage of area schools, local governments, nonprofits, businesses, high school sports, community members and much more. It will be delivered by the U.S. Postal Service to 17,000 homes in the St. Clair area two times a month. A digital version will also be available for free at www.mihomepaper.com.

View Newspaper Group Reporter and Community Relations Manager Casey Johnson has been named Editor of the St. Clair Area View. Johnson began her career with View Newspaper Group in 2011 as an intern at The County Press in Lapeer, while earning her journalism degree at Oakland University. Johnson worked in community journalism in Huron County until 2015, when she went back to school to obtain her state license in therapeutic massage. She practiced massage therapy full-time until joining the Sanilac County News in 2022.

View Newspaper Group Sports Editor Mike Gallagher will lead the St. Clair Area View in local sports coverage. A 2012 graduate of Peck High School, Gallagher played varsity football, baseball and track and junior varsity basketball. After high school, he attended Delta College and St. Clair Community College, where he was managing editor-in-chief of the SC4 student newspaper. He covered local sports for newspapers in Tuscola and Huron counties before joining the Sanilac County News as sports editor in 2019.

View Newspaper Group Marketing Specialist Christy Hendrick will serve as sales lead for the St. Clair Area View. Hendrick earned degrees in English and journalism from Oakland University, and worked for the Macomb Daily as a features reporter for several years before obtaining her teaching license. She taught Pre-K in Port Huron following her journalism career. Hendrick has been in marketing and advertising at the Sanilac County News, Jeffersonian, Buyer’s Guide, and Thumb Coast & Country since 2021.

“Our team of award-winning journalists looks forward to telling the great stories of this community,” said Smith. “Equally as important, our team of advertising and marketing professionals looks forward to helping area businesses connect with customers through print advertising. Most of all we look forward to serving and connecting with a new group of readers.”