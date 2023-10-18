Village council accepts pre-demo quote and parking lot proposal

At its Oct. 10 meeting, the Oxford Village Council unanimously accepted both a quote for a pre-demolition inspection and also approved a parking lot design and engineering proposal.

The pre-demolition inspection for 18 W. Burdick Street was approved in the amount of $2,275 to 1 Environmental.

It is necessary to perform an inspection before demolishing the building because of the likelihood that there is asbestos-containing materials within, village Manager Joe Madore said.

The inspection will survey both on the interior and exterior of the building and determine if any of the building material contains asbestos.

Additionally, the council approved a proposal from ROWE Professional Services Company for the redesign of the village hall parking lot.

The contract with ROWE is $37,900 and includes a topographical survey, full site design, bidding assistance, phase one construction plans, cost options and specifications.

According to ROWE engineers, the project can begin four weeks after approval with hopes to issue bids in January or February 2024.

— M.K.