Village council appoints Scott Taylor to DDA board

Taylor brings board experience

By Joseph Goral

Staff Writer

jgoral@mihomepaper.com

Oxford’s Village Council voted 4-0 to appoint Scott Taylor to Oxford’s DDA board during a council meeting on Aug. 13.

The appointment comes just over one month after former Vice President Grace Carey’s resignation in July.

Taylor is a co-owner and operator of Sick Pizza Company which opened in 2021. He wrote in his board application that a “fresh” business owner’s perspective would be a valuable addition to the board.

This will not be Taylor’s first experience serving on a board – he is also a trustee on Lake Orion Community School’s (LOCS) Board of Education. Since joining LOCS’s board in March of 2014, Taylor has sat as its president and vice president.

Before Sick Pizza and LOCS, Taylor worked for 12 years as the business development director for Lake Orion Plumbing, Heating & Cooling.

Village Council President Kelsey Cooke said both she and DDA Executive Director Kelly Westbrook were impressed with Taylor as an applicant.

“He’s already doing a lot in our downtown with the Wednesday night car shows and a lot of different areas,” Cooke said.

Taylor’s DDA term ends Dec. 31, 2026.