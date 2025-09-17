Village Council approves $50,000 proposal for bathroom renovations

Project at Village Hall includes ADA compliant bathrooms

By Joseph Goral

Staff Writer

jgoral@mihomepaper.com

OXFORD — The Oxford Village Council approved authorizing Village Manager Joe Madore to sign a proposal for bathroom renovations at Village Hall during its meeting on Sept. 9.

The renovations will remove architectural barriers to bring both of the building’s bathrooms into ADA compliance, according to a memorandum written by Madore.

“We’ve got our ADA (compliant) doors on the other side and this side (of the building) upgraded, one of the final things for us to do is to get our bathrooms over there compliant because they’re far from it,” Madore said. “There’s space there. We’ve got a pretty good idea of how it would be laid out.”

While the proposal lists the total cost as $8,000, more than half being for mechanical, electrical and plumbing engineering work, Madore said village administration does not know what the cost of renovating the bathrooms will be because of their location. He described the location of the building in which the bathrooms are in as a slab. This area also holds the break room and furnace room. The renovation may also require relocating drainage infrastructure.

“It still could be a $50,000 project pretty easily,” Madore said. “But if we’re going to spend $50,000, it would be nice to spend $27,000 of the CDBG funds.”

A CDBG (Community Development Block Grant) is a flexible, formula-based funding program provided by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to keep communities sound, attractive and economically viable, according to Oakland County’s website.

The memorandum said the village has some CDBG funds available for removal of architectural barriers that can be used to complete the work.

The CDBG program is changing, said Madore and Village Clerk/Treasurer Vickie Hauff, adding communities will need to bid for funds in the future.

Oakland County supports high impact projects with CDBG funding, which the bathrooms do not necessarily fall into, Hauff said. However, Hauff said the village currently has $20,000 of the funds and will receive the rest of the funds in December 2025 or January 2026.

“So, we’ll have about $27,000 (to) $28,000 to put toward this project,” Hauff said.

The memorandum said the up-front cost to do the drawings for the project are not eligible for reimbursement by CDBG funds.

Madore said the project may be completed in the spring.

