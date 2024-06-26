Village council approves first reading of $9 water and sewer rate increase

Sewer increased by $4, water by $5

By Joseph Goral

Staff Writer

jgoral@mihomepaper.com

Oxford’s Village Council approved the first reading of proposed $9 water and sewer rate increases by a 4-0 vote during its council meeting on June 11. Council President Kelsey Cooke was absent.

Talks of increases have been ongoing due to county-wide system repairs and maintenance projects, and because of sewer-line repair costs in Oxford.

“What we are proposing is a flat $4 (sewer) rate increase and a $5 (water) rate increase on your monthly ready-to-serve fee or capital fee,” Village Manager Joe Madore said.

According to village documents, the proposed new water base rates depending on meter size for the water-rate increase are as follows:

– Three-quarters of an inch meter – $21.45.

– One-inch meter – $23.10.

– One-and-one-half-inch meter – $59.47.

– Two-inch meter – $99.96.

– Three-inch meter – $209.54.

– Four-inch meter – $368.48.

The proposed new water base rates depending on meter size for the sewer-rate increase are as follows:

– Three-quarters of an inch meter – $33.

– One-inch meter – $35.17.

– One-and-one-half-inch meter – $99.24.

– Two-inch meter – $169.83.

– Three-inch meter – $362.20.

– Four-inch meter – $641.56.

The $3.96 charge for water and $1.75 charge for sewer for every 1,000 gallons is remaining the same, according to village documents.

The second reading for the rates will be next month, according to Madore. Madore also said that the last rate increase was in 2014.