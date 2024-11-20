Village Council approves new loader purchase for up to $195,758.17

By Joseph Goral

Staff Writer

jgoral@mihomepaper.com

OXFORD — The Oxford Village Council approved purchasing a new wheel loader for the Department of Public Works (DPW) for $195,758.17 during its meeting on Nov. 12.

The loader approved is a 2024 Case 621G wheel loader from Southeastern Equipment, according to village documents. Village of Oxford DPW Supervisor Don Brantley said it will replace the village’s 1992 John Deer wheel loader which has been giving workers issues.

Its purchase includes a 48-month/4,000-hour machine warranty, 36 month/3,000-hour ProCare maintenance service, which includes services like oil changes, and 60 inch forks to pick up pallets.

DPW had three units on site to test before making a decision. Brantly said the Case 621G fit the village’s needs.

“It’s the same size loader as what we have now,” he said. “So, it’s going to load salt trucks and move mulch and stone, sand, (and more.)”

Brantly told the council that the Case 621G was chosen for its visibility, service aspects and because it is user friendly. He also predicted it to last between 25 and 30 years as long as it is maintained.

“After kind of looking at the service and everything that comes with it, this is the most reasonable price,” Council Member Jacob Nicosia said.

The village will receive $18,000 in trade-in value toward the purchase from their current wheel loader, according to village documents.