Village council awards first phase of Oxford Lakes Drive resurfacing project, approves services agreement

Contract awarded for $224,824

OXFORD — The Oxford Village Council awarded the contract for phase one of the Oxford Lakes Drive resurfacing project to Asphalt Specialists LLC (ASI), and approved a services agreement with ROWE Professional Services Company during their regular meeting on July 8.

ASI was awarded the contract for their $224,824 bid, which was the lowest bid and 18% lower than the engineer’s estimate, according to village documents. The village originally estimated the project to cost around $275,000, according to Village Manager Joe Madore.

The company also “has the availability” to complete nearly all of the project’s work with its own forces – the only subcontractor they anticipate hiring will be for pavement markings. Work to be completed by ASI includes pavement removals, concrete work, asphalt paving and grading and landscaping, according to village documents.

The services agreement between the village and ROWE included an amendment to the project’s contract to include onsite personnel. The village has ROWE provide onsite personnel to oversee the project’s progress, and to track and measure installed items and materials, according to documents.

The amendment was approved because of how soon ASI wants to begin the project, Madore said. He wrote in a memo to council that he prefers completing the project “sooner rather than later,” which shortens time to gather information for council considerations.

ROWE, who the village has worked with on previous projects, sent a letter to Madore which says ROWE “confirmed” that it can complete the project within the time frame given in the contract. Madore said the village and contractor would like to finish the project before the start of the school year.

Typically, the village council would be able to bring more items to approve for a project back to discuss during a later meeting, but ASI intends to be “well into the project” by the village council’s next meeting, said Madore.

“So rather than trying to wait for that to get done, we want to get something approved tonight,” Madore said.

“If we can get it done in that time, this sounds fantastic,” Council Member Jacob Nicosia said. “And I think the hours seem appropriate on it too.”

ASI has operated in this market for 38 years and has more than 300 full time employees, according to the letter Madore received from the company.