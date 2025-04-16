Village council discusses revenue, potential purchases and projects

Budget draft created

OXFORD — The Oxford Village Council, village manager and others discussed the village’s 2025-26 budget, revenue sources, potential purchases and projects during a special meeting on March 31.

Council Member Maureen Helmuth and President Pro-Tem Allison Kemp were absent from the meeting.

A budget draft was prepared for the meeting, and includes over 950 lines of items for potential expenditure estimates. It also shows the villages revenue sources, including property taxes, permits, licenses, fees and more, along with the amount generated from each.

Village Manager Joe Madore said “only” $55,000 is coming out of the village’s fund balance partly because “$440,000 was transferred out to other places.”

“Even transferring that money out, we’re only looking at $55,000 in the hole on our budget, so to speak,” he said, later noting necessary projects the village will tackle in the future.

Madore said funds are set aside for projects on Oxford Lakes Drive, which is “disintegrating daily,” and Moyers Street, which would take place during the new fiscal year. The council also adopted a resolution authorizing Madore to sign an MDOT grant contract for the Moyers Street project.

According to an agenda packet for Village Council’s April 8 meeting, ROWE will prepare a bidding document, plans for new accessible sidewalk ramps, prepare a soil erosion and sedimentation control plan, prepare a construction cost opinion, and assist in providing contract documents to prospective bidders for $19,500 for the Oxford Lakes Drive paving project.

With the council approving Madore to move forward with ROWE in an amount not exceeding $19,500 in a 3-0 vote on April 8, ROWE’s intention is to have the job ready to bid by June and the construction completed between August and October.

If the price of the work becomes high, there was discussion of taking the north part out of the project.

Village documents also list the motor equipment fund as gaining $40,000 in this budget. Madore was told around $80,000 was “borrowed out” of the fund over a period of 10 years in the past. If the funds were not transferred out, it would have created a budget surplus.

Other streets mentioned for work include East Street, Lafayette Street and Cottage Court, which are water main projects, and Dennison Street, Davison Street. All of these street projects would not be completed in the same year.

DDA cost splitting

Council Member and Downtown Development Authority Board Member Ashley Ross later brought up splitting costs with the DDA for items like trees. She said this “goes a long way with the DDA board,” especially since the council spoke with the DDA board in February about requesting $25,000 due to rising costs.

Ross said she believes the DDA is prepared for giving the village these funds this fiscal year, but also suggested not asking for an increase for the next fiscal year when the DDA will lose library millage funds. Instead, Ross said the DDA would get an increase from the township.

The police budget

The most notable change to this year’s police budget would be for potentially purchasing a new police vehicle to replace the police department’s 2018 Chevrolet Tahoe. Although the packet lists the purchase as “possible,” Madore said the village is “going to have to get another vehicle this year.”

Oxford Police Chief Mike Solwold said he was hoping to get another year out of the vehicle, but it has already driven around 93,000 miles, had its transmission replaced and now needs a new engine. He said the engine would cost $12,000.

The police already have several vehicles, but Solwold said the village needs a car for the day time, afternoon, a midnight car and a fourth car “just in case.” It also has two unmarked cars they “could use in a pinch,” but at least one does not have radar or a computer in it.

“So, we’re not getting any extra (vehicles,)” he said.

Madore told Solwold to let the village know if there is a vehicle available so they can make a decision. Sixty-five thousand dollars is currently budgeted for the vehicle, according to the meeting’s agenda packet. It would become the police department’s day car.

Rubbish contract

While the village’s experience with Priority Waste got off to a rocky start last year, Madore said there have not been any issues with the village’s hauler since. He also told the council he will likely bring up extending services with Priority at a future date.

Potential yearly increases were listed in a confidential document and were not included in the meeting’s agenda packet, but they could be around 3% each year – a reasonable increase, according to Madore. While other haulers may begin with a lower increase, he said the increases could end up higher than Priority’s 3%.

“Without even looking at it, I like the idea of trying to keep things, right now, as steady as possible (and) not increasing anybody’s bills,” Council Member Jacob Nicosia said, adding the confidential information Madore provided “sounds attractive.”

There is a local company that may want to bid on the village’s rubbish services, but Madore believes it would just be to look good in order to sell. If the local company successfully bid for, then sold the village’s route, it would put the village in the same position last year when GFL sold their routes to Priority Waste. Doing so would be all in an effort to save residents fifty cents to $1 per month, while potentially having to deal with a 5% increase each year.

“Well, now you’re (paying) more anyways. And a 3% annual increase (from Priority,) that’s pretty low,” Madore said.

Water fund

A total of $394,970.05 is budgeted for the village’s water plant, according to the draft. Several items listed in the section include a cost increase for chemicals, two new dehumidifiers, and well overhauls.

Repainting the water tower and work on its interior was another project Madore mentioned could take place over the next the few years. Overall, he said the water fund looks good to him in terms of water main replacements and lead service lines.

A new dump truck

The village council also discussed possibly purchasing a new dump truck for a budgeted $220,000.

The village could also add an option to include a salt-spreader in the vehicle, which led into the village’s snow and ice discussion.

Instead of using salt during the winter, the village could use a liquid spreader which would be better for the environment than salt, and would be usable in a lower temperature. Village Council President Kelsey Cooke said using the spreader sounds like a good investment.

The bad news, according to Madore, is the village would not have the truck for the upcoming winter season. A date mentioned to receive the truck was July 2026.

Oxford currently has a 1990 and 2005 truck, which will be “dicey” to use for the upcoming winter. The 2005 model was described as fine to use as a backup vehicle, but not as a primary vehicle.

The truck would be paid over the course of two years – the truck itself in the first year and the build out additions in the following year. The village’s motor-equipment fund has around $80,000 in it, meaning the general fund would be used to partially pay for the vehicle.

Wing demolition

The discussion then moved to potentially demolishing a wing of village hall that was once used as township offices, and are no longer needed. Demolition would include removing the basement foundation and rebuilding the front facade in the hole that would be left over.

“So, they were looking at $60,000 and change just to do the demo and pull the basement out and all that stuff,” Madore said. “And then $220,000 to $260,000 to rebuild the front of our wall, which to me seems (like) a lot.”

These estimates lead into the final discussion of the workshop – the possibility of purchasing Oxford’s Bank’s building located behind GQT Oxford 7 to use as village hall.

The Oxford Bank building

Madore said the village is fine with their current village hall building, but wanted to look at the option. Purchasing the building would cost $430,000, plus using funds for necessary foyer renovations, for example. Staying in their current building would mean spending funds on maintenance such as a new roof on top of the wing demolition.

“But then you save, at minimum, $150,000 for what we’re going to have to do over here,” Madore said.

Solwold said while he understands the financial aspect of possibly moving, he also does not want to lose the setup he has at their current building, because keeping police vehicles in a separate place from the police station is “not feasible.”

“We have a good thing set up here, (and) I’d hate to see that go away,” Solwold said.

Madore said he believes the wing demolition would be the best option, but added he would tell Oxford Bank “there’s interest” after council member Ashley Ross said she wants to look at details to make the best financial decision.

“We don’t have money to fix this place, we don’t have money to move there and (renovate) it to serve everyone’s needs, I don’t like that the police department’s not going to be happy, that’s important,” Village Council President Kelsey Cooke said on April 8. “I don’t feel good about it, but I don’t want to say no. That’s kind of where I’m at.”

The parking lot at village hall on Hudson Street would remain public if the current building is sold. For the entire budget draft, visit thevillageofoxford.org.