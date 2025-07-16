Village council donates $500 to township historical marker program

Donation to help honor Brace Beemer, the ‘Lone Ranger’

By Jim Newell

Managing Editor

jnewell@mihomepaper.com

OXFORD — The Oxford Village Council donated $500 to the Oxford Township historical marker program during the council’s meeting on July 8. The funds will be used for a marker honoring the late Brace Beemer, who lived in Oxford and was the voice of the Lone Ranger on radio.

“A sincere “thank you” to the Oxford Village Council for donating $500 from its Lone Ranger Fund to the township to put toward a historical marker honoring Brace Beemer, who portrayed the Lone Ranger on coast-to-coast radio from 1941-54. He lived in Oxford Township from 1942 until his death in 1965,” said C.J. Carnacchio, Oxford Township communications and grants manager, who is leading the township’s historical marker program.

“The Village of Oxford works in partnership with Oxford Township all the time,” said Council President Kelsey Cooke on July 8.

The money will be put toward creating a 16-inch-wide-by-20-inch-high bronze plaque containing a historical narrative about Beemer’s life/radio career and two vintage photos. Beemer was the voice of the iconic masked lawman in more than 2,000 broadcasts and the show was carried on 129 stations across the United States, Carnacchio said.

The plaque will be mounted on a boulder and placed in a spot where W. Drahner Road intersects the Polly Ann Trail.

“This is a perfect site because Mr. Beemer lived near there on W. Drahner Road,” Carnacchio said.

The township’s historical marker program launched in January 2025. The program is being funded with donations and grants and highlights people, places, structures and events that are significant in Oxford’s history, Carnacchio said.

In addition to the township marker, the Village and the Oxford DDA are working to create a Michigan state historical marker honoring Beemer in downtown’s Centennial Park.

“Having two markers will be a fitting tribute to Mr. Beemer and the lasting impression he made on popular culture,” said Carnacchio. “I believe these markers will complement each other. Folks will be able to learn all about the radio Lone Ranger whether they’re strolling along the Polly Ann Trail or enjoying everything downtown Oxford has to offer. I appreciate the council’s contribution.”

For more information about the township’s historical marker program, contact Carnacchio at 248-462-9997 or by email at ccarnacchio@oxfordtownship.org.