Village council member resigns

Maureen Helmuth steps down at June meeting

By Joseph Goral

jgoral@mihomepaper.com

Oxford — Oxford’s Village Council accepted council member Maureen Helmuth’s resignation on June 10.

The motion to do so was made “with regret” by Village Council President Kelsey Cook, and supported by Council Member Jacob Nicosia.

President Pro-Tem Allison Kemp thanked Helmuth for her years of services and serving the village as a volunteer, and said “she is truly an example of patriotism and community.”

“And when I came on council, she was one who welcomed me as a new person, and she really wanted to build and foster new leadership,” Kemp said.

Cook called Helmuth irreplaceable, and said she thinks the village council could look into a way to recognize Helmuth for her service “whether she likes it or not.”

“I know I especially loved when she would spend the time listening to me and then tell me that she disagrees with every single thing that I just said,” Cook said. “Which is fantastic, and then we walk out and are still on good terms.”

Cook and Kemp also mentioned Helmuth’s historical knowledge and knowledge on where to find files on anything in the village hall’s basement.

The village received a resignation letter from Helmuth before May’s village council meeting, and her resignation was on that meeting’s agenda to accept. Kemp made the motion to accept her resignation in May, which was given “reluctant” support by Village Council Member Ashley Ross. However, the motion failed with laughter from council members.

The village will look to fill Helmuth’s village council position, and encouraged those interested to contact the village. Village council can be reached by calling 248-628-2543.

Helmuth was absent from the meeting.