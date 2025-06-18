Village Council OKs five-year contract extension with Priority Waste

Rubbish collector impresses after initial rough start

By Joseph Goral

Staff Writer

OXFORD — Oxford Village Manager Joe Madore is expected to sign a five-year contract extension with Priority Waste for rubbish collection services after Oxford’s Village Council approved Madore to look for an extension during their meeting on June 10.

The extension would keep Priority Waste as the village’s waste hauler through Aug. 31, 2030, according to a base proposal.

The proposal listed pricing for continuing the village’s current solid waste program, including residential solid waste, yard waste and recycling collection, transportation and disposal services. Pricing per unit per month for Sept. 1, 2025 through Aug. 31, 2026 is $20.24, $20.85 for Sept. 1, 2026 through Aug. 31, 2027, $21.47 for Sept. 1, 2027 through Aug. 31, 2028, $22.12 for Sept. 1, 2028 through Aug. 31, 2029, and $22.78 for Sept. 1, 2029 through Aug. 31, 2030.

Madore called the increases “pretty modest.”

A cart one-time payment schedule, purchases by individuals, for the initial term is also listed. Ninety-five gallon refuse carts and sixty-five gallon recycle carts cost $125 while the delivery fee is $15 per order.

GFL, the village’s previous hauler, sold the village’s route to Priority at the beginning of last July. After the sale, trash was not picked up at various locations throughout the village for at least two months. While everything else in the contract remained the same when it was picked up by Priority Waste, Madore told the Oxford Leader last year that pick up was at least one day late during the period.

The situation led the village to informally speak with other trash service providers.

Priority Waste’s Director of Public Relations and Government Affairs Matt Allen said at the time the reason for Priority’s performance was the condition GFL’s assets were left in when Priority acquired them. Of the approximately 410 garbage trucks left to Priority, Allen said around 60 were deemed not to be in road worthy condition. This left around 360 to 370 trucks thought to have been able to be used immediately by Priority to service around 700,000 people.

In reality, Allen said 212 trucks were not road worthy.

Fuel lines were broken, braking systems and engines did not work, axle pins were removed, intentional damage was done to hydraulic lines and pistons cylinders, trucks were cannibalized for parts, and more, Allen said.

“(In) about two dozen cases, there was human defecation left inside of the cabs, so on and so forth,” Allen said. “So, some actions of some very malicious and rogue employees did a tremendous amount of damage.”

In last week’s meeting, Madore acknowledged Priority’s “pretty rough” start last year, but added “since that time, I can probably count on one hand how many complaints we’ve had.”

Priority has provided a good service and made efforts to communicate with the village more, according to Madore.

“So, I think all in all it would be a good idea for us to accept the proposal that’s put out for us and knock this down for five years,” Madore said.

Council Member Jacob Nicosia said, as a village resident, the agrees with Madore’s assessment – while service “started out rough,” it “has been fantastic since.”

Further extensions are available upon mutual agreement between the village and Priority at any time during the duration of the contract.