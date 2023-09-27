Village council rejects second reading of mobile food establishment ordinance

Ordinance expected to be reworked and presented at next meeting

By Megan Kelley

Staff Writer

OXFORD — During its meeting on Sept. 12, the Oxford Village Council did not approve the second and final reading of the proposed mobile food establishment ordinance, instead voting unanimously for the ordinance to be reworked and presented again at the next council meeting.

At its previous meeting, council had discussed implementing a time limit for mobile food establishments to be in specific locations, as well as guidelines for where food is allowed to be stored. Council members also felt more discussion was needed regarding permits and applications.

“For the most part, this is addressing food trucks on private property,” said village Manager Joe Madore. “Currently, the way we have our special event application, when it was put together in 2018, food trucks fell under the special event application. I’ve looked at this over the last few years; if a food truck was going to set up in a public place then that would trigger a special event application. This will address those on private property.”

Because of this, one of the changes council felt necessary was to specify not only that, but also outline what exactly constitutes a food truck.

Councilmember Lori Bourgeau had concerns about the time limit for food to be prepared, sold or displayed outside of the mobile food establishment.

Madore responded stating that originally, food establishments weren’t allowed to do any of those things outside, and that this change would allow them to do so.

Council expressed interest in adding something that would put a limit for how long someone can be parked in one place, like adding that there can be no overnight parking.

“My thought on this is if they’re part of a special event, which may last overnight, then we can grant them that variance with that special event,” said Councilmember Jacob Nicosia. “But, the spirit of this was really just not to get people camping long-term because we have to be able to establish the differences between restaurants, tents and so on and so forth. I think maybe the eight hours is less important. It could be 12 (hours) as far as we’re concerned, just as long as they don’t have their stuff outside of their truck for two, three days and setting up a permanent structure.”

Councilmember Maureen Helmuth added that she wanted something that would prevent food trucks from disposing of waste in dumpsters that are paid for by the downtown businesses.

With all of the council’s concerns taken into account, village Attorney Bob Davis said he would review the ordinance, make the suggested changes and present the updated ordinance for second reading at the next village council meeting on Oct. 10.