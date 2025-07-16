Village council renews Clinton River Watershed Coalition contract

Village to be invoiced for first 6 months initially

By Joseph Goral

Staff Writer

jgoral@mihomepaper.com

OXFORD — The Oxford Village Council renewed the village’s Clinton River Watershed Coalition contract on July 8.

The village’s current contract’s term states their contract will expire on Sept. 30 while the new contract will take effect on Oct. 1 to align the contract cycle on the same timeline as permit submissions and renewals through MiEnviro, according to documents sent by the CRWC to Oxford Village Manager Joe Madore.

The billing schedule will initially invoice the village for the first six months before invoicing annually in February for each subsequent contract year. This means the village will be billed $500 during the week of July 14 with a subsequent fee of $1,000 billed during the week of Feb. 16, 2026.

“Clinton River provides us a lot of the documentation and pamphlet and brochure to help us with our watershed and our MS4 permit, which is a permit for discharging surface water to the state of Michigan,” Madore said. “So, it’s very helpful.”

The program assists communities in meeting their MS4 (municipal separate storm sewer system) permit requirements for public education, and was recently updated to include feedback of municipal participants, county partners and members of the public who have attended and participated in activities listed in the collaborative water-shed public education plan.

Through this feedback, the program now includes residential green storm-water infrastructure programming including the CRWC’s annual native plant and rain barrel sales, instruction of the master rain gardener program and additional web resources, social media asset creation for municipal use and the piloting of the storm-drain art program that “will raise awareness of ultimate storm drain discharge locations by engaging local artists,” according to the CRWC document.

The program will continue offering the following educational services – stream leaders, weekly clean, adopt-a-stream, WaterTowns, River Day, the Lake St. Clair and Clinton River Water festivals, Clinton Clean Up and more.

“I really like what they do with education,” Council Member Jacob Nicosia said. “It’s a good organization. I think it’s worth it. We need to continue that education in the public, so I’m for it.”

The renewal was approved unanimously after a motion by Village Council President Kelsey Cooke.