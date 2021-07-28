Village Council requests $372 grand in ARPA Funds

By Dean Vaglia

Leader Staff Writer

The Oxford Village Council has a special session on Monday to request the transfer of $372,201 of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.

Village President Kelsey Cooke and council members Lori Bourgeau and Ashley Ross approved the resolution. Members Maureen Helmuth and Allison Kemp were not present at the meeting, though the three council members were enough for a quorum.

By approving the resolution, the council allows Village Manager Joe Madore to request funds from the state of Michigan. The village was required to hold the special meeting and vote due to not being one of the cities or townships in Michigan to directly receive ARPA funds.

The ARPA, signed into law on March 11, allows governments to use federal money to pay for work, assistance, services and infrastructure improvements related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The act states allocated money cannot be used to offset lost tax revenue or for pension funds.