Village council still waiting on DTE for parking lot lights

Site plan was approved nearly eight years ago

By Joseph Goral

Staff Writer

jgoral@mihomepaper.com

OXFORD — Oxford Village Manager Joe Madore updated the village council on the lighting installation for the Planned Unit Development (PUD) parking lot located at 32 E. Burdick St. during a council meeting on May 14.

Madore informed council members the village received a right-of-way permit request for an engineering company to run streetlight wiring underneath Stanton Street to the parking lot.

“We expect them to run the power under (the street) and connect to the street polls relatively soon,” said Madore. That doesn’t mean that DTE will be out. We don’t have a schedule for the instillation of the polls yet themselves.”

DTE received an agreement and a check from the village on April 5, according to comments made by Madore during a meeting on April 9. This means DTE received the check and agreement 40 days ago as of Wednesday, May 15.

Construction would not necessarily begin immediately after a schedule is received by the end of the 45-day wait.

Oxford’s DDA approved the PUD agreement nearly 10 years ago during a meeting in November 2015. The planning commission approved the site plan in August 2016.

While the public parking lot is finished, the lot remains closed until DTE installs the lights to illuminate the lot at night.