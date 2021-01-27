Village DPW buys new ATV

Last month, Oxford Village Council approved the purchase of this 4×4 ATV for $8,084 from Lapeer Honda, at the request of DPW Supervisor Don Brantley. It was budgeted for in the Motor Equipment Fund.

The 2021 Honda TRX420FE1 comes with a 2,500 lb Koplin winch and 48″ quick disconnect snow blade. The DPW uses the ATV to plow Village-owned sidewalks and safety paths. It is also used in the summer months for weed control.

It replaces the DPW’s 2004 Honda ATV, which had 5,000 miles on it. “We use it pretty heavily to plow snow in the winter time,” Brantley said. He intends to trade in the old quad for fair market price.