Village hopes to have Moyers Street asphalt work done in early October

By Joseph Goral

Staff Writer

jgoral@mihomepaper.com

OXFORD — Village Manager Joe Madore provided The Oxford Leader with an update to the Moyers Street project, and said while there is not an anticipated completion date, the village hopes to have the project’s asphalt complete in early October.

He also said the contractor, Synergy Development Specialists Inc., has around half of the project’s water main installed as of Sept. 3. There is still storm drain work to be completed, along with work on about 10 homes that are getting their sanitary sewer leads replaced

Work on the project began after the expected start time, the week of the Fourth of July, because, to the village’s knowledge, the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) took longer than anticipated to review the project, Madore said. The Village of Oxford needed to wait for EGLE to review the project before work could begin.

The work – on Moyers Street from Pontiac Street to Mechanic Street – is expected to take six to seven weeks to complete from start to finish. The project is almost identical to last year’s Park Street project.