Village of Leonard – Adoption of Ordinance – Compensation

VILLAGE OF LEONARD

Notice of Adoption of Ordinance

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Village Council of the Village of Leonard adopted

Ordinance 1.014 on March 10, 2025.

The Ordinance provides for the compensation of the Village Officers, members of the Village

Planning Commission, and the Village Street Superintendent.

Copies of the Ordinance are available for inspection or for purchase during regular business

hours at the Village Hall located at 23 E Elmwood Street, Leonard, MI 48367-0789.

Loree Zelenock

Clerk, Village of Leonard