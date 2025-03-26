Village of Leonard – Adoption of Ordinance – Compensation

VILLAGE OF LEONARD
Notice of Adoption of Ordinance
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Village Council of the Village of Leonard adopted
Ordinance 1.014 on March 10, 2025.
The Ordinance provides for the compensation of the Village Officers, members of the Village
Planning Commission, and the Village Street Superintendent.
Copies of the Ordinance are available for inspection or for purchase during regular business
hours at the Village Hall located at 23 E Elmwood Street, Leonard, MI 48367-0789.
Loree Zelenock
Clerk, Village of Leonard
