Village Police make liquor bust at Sunoco

By Dean Vaglia

Leader Staff Writer

The Oxford Village Police busted the Washington St. Sunoco gas station for liquor sale violations on the night of Nov. 27.

According to a report from the Oxford Police, an underage volunteer entered the gas station and attempted to buy a pack of four alcoholic beverages. The volunteer stated they were not asked for identification, completed the purchase and returned the drinks and changed from the sale to an officer.

Officers returned shortly afterward and ticketed the cashier on account of “sold/furnished alcoholic liquor to a minor,” instructing them to appear in court within 10 days of the incident. A violation report against the business was sent to the Michigan Department of Consumer & Industry Services’ Liquor Control Commission, which will handle the violation.

According to Oxford Village Police Chief Micheal Solwold, the department performs unannounced and undercover checks about twice a year for both alcohol and tobacco. Solwold didn’t disclose how many have been performed so far or how the stings are scheduled, though mentioned at least two complaints were brought to the department regarding the station.