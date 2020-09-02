Village President resigns

By James Hanlon

Leader Staff Writer

Oxford Village President Joe Frost announced his intention to resign “with great consideration” from the village council on his Facebook page last week, since he and his family are moving to Bay City.

Frost submitted his letter of resignation “effective at the adjournment of the next Village Council meeting (September 8, 2020)” to the village clerk.

Frost’s term as village president expires November 2020, while his council seat expires November 2022.

He was first appointed to the council in October 2017, filling a seat vacated by Tom Kennis. He was then elected to his current term in November 2018. At that time, the council selected him to be village president.

Frost moved to Oxford in 2015 when he was given the job of executive director of the Oxford Downtown Development Authority.

During his tenure as DDA director, Oxford regained its national accreditation as a Main Street community after a two-year lapse. Under Frost’s leadership, the DDA also secured state funding to pursue getting downtown Oxford’s four quadrants listed on the National Register of Historic Places. After a lengthy process, those efforts came to fruition last year when downtown Oxford was officially added to the register.

Frost resigned as DDA director after a year and a half in order to accept a job as an associate planner for Main Street Oakland County, an economic development program that provides technical assistance to downtowns.

During his time in Oxford, “our community has grown,” Frost said, “and I am honored to have served the community in these various capacities.”

His family is moving to his wife’s hometown of Bay City, where they will rehabilitate a historic home built in 1884.

“Historic preservation and community development are passions of mine, and this transition allows me to follow these passions, and be closer to family,” said Frost, who has a master’s degree in historic preservation from Ball State University (2010).

Frost thanked the village’s “incredibly talented staff” who are “the backbone of Village government and are poised for great success for the future.”

“I am honored to have served the Village of Oxford, our residents, and the Oxford Community at large. Best wishes for future success! Thank you!”