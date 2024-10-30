Village water plant repairs will not require boil water advisory

Residents asked to minimize water usage Nov. 3-4

By Joseph Goral

Staff Writer

OXFORD — The upcoming repairs to the Village of Oxford’s water plant on Glaspie Street will not require a boil water advisory, village Manager Joe Madore said in a press release on Oct. 25.

After further discussion and another site visit with EGLE (Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy) representatives, who the village spoke with about a leaking PVC pipe in the plant that requires repairs, it was determined that the repair’s location will allow work to be done without requiring a boil water advisory.

Initially, it was believed that there was no way to isolate the leak, meaning repairs would have required the system to be opened. Any time the system is opened, a boil water advisory is required.

Repairs are scheduled for Monday, Nov. 4. The village is asking residents to minimize water usage between midnight on Sunday, Nov. 3, and midnight on Monday, Nov. 4, because the plant will not add water to the system for six to eight hours.

The village expects to have the repairs complete and the water plant back online during the afternoon of Monday, Nov. 4.

For updates and more information visit www.thevillageofoxford.org.