Viola Smith, 87

Addison Township resident Viola Aspinwall Smith, age 87, passed away on June 1, 2022. She was born in Pontiac on May 9, 1935. Viola graduated from Troy High School, Class of 1953. She was married to Lawrence R. Smith on October 12, 1957.

Viola was a homemaker and mother, for her children along with the neighborhood’s children. She was a member of Journey Lutheran Church in Oxford, a former member of St. John Lutheran Church in Rochester, and the Troy Historical Society. Viola always had a passion for antiques and woodworking. She loved her family and when everyone would get together. Viola was always interested in family ancestry and Troy history. She was always known for her cooking and her cleanliness.

Viola is survived by her husband of 64 years, Lawrence; her children, Mark (Jan), Steven (Gloria) and Cindy (Rob) Longo; her 9 grandchildren; her 13 great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and her brother, Charles (Shirley) Aspinwall. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Leota; her sister, Carolyn; and her grandsons, Ryan and Nicholas.

Visitation is on Friday, June 10, from 2-5 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at Pixley Funeral Home, 322 W University Dr, Rochester. A funeral service is on Saturday, June 11, at 11 a.m., with gathering beginning at 10 a.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, 1011 W University Dr, Rochester. In lieu of flowers, donations in Viola’s memory may be made to Journey Lutheran Church in Oxford or the Troy Historical Society. PixleyFH.com