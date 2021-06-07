Virgil Boots, 80

Virgil H. Boots, age 80 of Lakeville, September 12, 1940-June 5, 2021. The son of Herman and Verna Boots, born and raised in Lapeer in 1940. Virgil

graduated from Lapeer High in 1959 and was employed at General Motors in Pontiac for 39 years. He started as a machine repairman and worked his way up to General Supervisor. Virgil married Carolyn in 1962 in Royal Oak, Michigan. He is survived by his three children Joseph (Barbara) Boots, Kathryn (Marc) Robichaud and Pamela Boots-Doughty; five very precious grandchildren: Jimmy (Kalsey) Boots, Alex Robichaud, Niki Robichaud, Sara Boots and Seth Doughty. He had five siblings: Bob (Jan) Boots, Shirley (Jack) Helder, Carel (Joy) Boots, and preceded in death by his brothers Carl and Don Boots. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Virgil enjoyed working with mechanical and woodworking tools as well as wood turning. He is the past President of Lakeville Lake Association and he is a past president of the Blue Water Wood Turners Association. He will be dearly missed by family and friends. Visitation will take place at Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors, 39 W. Burdick, Oxford, on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 from 1-7 PM. An outdoor funeral service will take place at Lakeville Cemetery, 825 E. Drahner Rd, Leonard on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at 11 AM with gathering beginning at the cemetery at 10 AM.