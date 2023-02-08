Virtual food drive to support Oxford/Orion FISH

You have until Friday to help!

By Jim Newell

Special to the Leader

In a time when there are more and more people who need a little extra help to get by every week, Orion Neighborhood Television is once again finding a way to assist their neighbors.

It’s ONTV’s 13th consecutive year of stepping up to the plate, and they are hoping to help fill dinner plates during

the annual Food Drive to benefit the Oxford/Orion FISH Food Pantry.

The virtual food/fund drive began on Feb. 6 and runs through this Friday at 9 p.m. The drive airs for five full days and nights with live studio elements each day from noon-2 p.m. and every evening from 7-9 p.m.

“This is our third year going with a virtual drive,” says Ian Locke, executive director. “The new format seems to be working out well. This year Oxford Community Television will be teaming up with us to raise funds. We’re hoping that by working together we can reach more viewers and bring more awareness to FISH.”

Members of the community can view the food drive on ONTV Facebook Page and at Orion-ONTV.org.

ONTV food drives have collected 45,000 pounds of food during their live telethons over the past 12 years. Last year the drive raised over $7,000 for the FISH food pantry.

This year, ONTV’s goal is to raise $5,000 for FISH through corporate sponsorships and community donations. They are also asking for the community’s help to fill the ONTV van with non-perishable food and personal items.

The ONTV production van will be parked at their studio, located at the Orion Center, 1349 Joslyn Rd., for in-person donations from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Feb. 6 -10.

Monetary donations can be made through the GoFundMe account located on the ONTV website at orion-

ONTV.org.

Oxford/Orion FISH provides emergency aid in the form of food and agency referrals to individuals in Oxford, Lake Orion, Addison and Oakland townships. Those in need of help and/ or groceries can call the FISH office at

248-628-3933. To donate to Oxford/ Orion FISH, visit oxfordorionfish.org for drop off times, online donations and

information.

Writer Megan Kelley contributed to this report.