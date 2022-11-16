Volunteer rangers make Addison parks accessible

By Don Rush

Throughout the years a number of Addison Township residents have given their time and labor efforts to make the parks system a “gem” of the community.

Two weeks ago seven of these volunteer park Rangers were out on W. Leonard Road working on erosion control and general cleanup near a recently completed peer at the Lake George Nature Park.

“Lake George now has a beautiful fishing pier which the Rangers have been planning for ever since this grant was first applied for in 2012,” Ranger Rod Blaszyk said. “Along with scenic trails winding along the lake and through the woods we continue to set a high bar of accomplishment for all to enjoy.”

The Lake George park was acquired by Addison Township in 2015 with the support of 6 Rivers Land Conservancy through a grant from the Michigan DNR’s gas and oil lease program. Once the site verification process was completed and the Trask family agreed to sell the property, the Rangers’ five year effort was achieved.

“This 80-acre property is high in natural land features which makes it so desirable, a convergence of upland, marshes, lake and streams are the starting of the Clinton and Huron watershed that drops over 400 feet as it makes it way East to lake St. Clair,” Blaszyk said. “It’s a remarkable addition to our existing 250-acre Addison Watershed Preserve that starts at Lake George then feeds to Wolf Lake which feeds to Loon Lake, then Mud Lake, Howard Lake and Slating Lake before it passes beneath Rochester Road on its way east to St Clair. It too has natural rolling land features, special plants, all types of greenery and wildlife. These parks are amazing for all who would seek them out to observe a day of wonderment and solitude.”

Blaszyk said the operating costs for the parks are paid for by a lease agreement for property a cell tower sits on. “This is another Township and Ranger accomplishment so no tax millages are needed to support or maintain our parks and infrastructure. This is all possible because of our volunteer park Rangers and park staff who oversee, maintain and develop these protected lands for our community.”

It’s not work for the Rangers over the past 20 years.

“We have the greatest team of people who all bring a wealth of knowledge, experience and skills to make every event exciting and fun,” he said. “If not for our Rangers this would not have happened or been possible. They epitomizes the value of volunteers across this township. Thank you, park Rangers, you are the core of our parks and we can not accomplish these wonderful results with out your generosity and kindness within this township, you are a remarkable group, thank you all.”

Lake George Nature Park is 82 acres and is located a little west of Leonard Village at 730 W. Leonard Road. It was acquired in 2011. When complete it will have a picnic area, trail system and a dock for fishing. This undeveloped park is open now for those interested in woods, rustic trails and fishing.

If any resident would like to become a Park Ranger, attend their monthly park meetings the first Monday at 7:30 p.m. in the Arnold School House, 5757 Rochester Rd.