Volunteers rally to keep market open

By James Hanlon

Leader Staff Writer

When Harvest Time Market & Pet Stuff had to close temporarily at the height of Christmas tree season, a former employee and some volunteers stepped up to keep the small business open. The market at 1125 N. Lapeer Rd closed Dec. 3, after a number of the market’s workers were exposed to COVID-19, then self-quarantined.

That’s when Leah Millard, who previously worked for Harvest Time for eight years, took to social media to rally community support for the small businesses. Along with a few friends and family members, she was able to run the store Sunday, Dec. 6. The community turned out in a show of support and solidarity, purchasing trees, wreaths and other fresh decorations. “Anything, no matter how small, will help them get through this time,” Millard said.

The volunteers said that it was extremely busy. “We’re almost out of all of our Christmas stuff now,” said staff member Shelby Smith, after returning to work last week.

“To the volunteers, we cannot thank you enough for organizing and opening up the store today! You will never know what it means to our family!” wrote the owners, Paul and Barbara Forte. “To the many, many people that came out today in support of our small business, you are always standing by us, and you are why we keep going!”

After some of the staff members were able to return to work, the store officially reopened last Wednesday, Dec. 9. The store is running on slightly reduced hours, 10-5, Monday to Saturday.