Voters head to the polls on Tuesday

By Jim Newell

Managing Editor

OXFORD TWP. – The Presidential Primary Election in Michigan is Feb. 27 and Oxford Township Clerk Curtis Wright and his staff are working diligently to process stacks of absent voter ballot requests, register new voters and prepare for the upcoming election.

Polls open at 7 a.m. Feb. 27 and close at 8 p.m. (See below for precinct locations.)

In Oxford Township – including the Village of Oxford – as of Jan. 1 there are 17,650 registered voters on the voting rolls, with 7,263 on the absent voter list, leaving 10,387 who have to vote in-person at a precinct location unless they request an absent voter ballot between now and election day, Wright said.

“There’s so many different ways to vote now. If you don’t vote we don’t know what else to do for you,” Wright said. “It’s pretty much democracy at its finest. I just hope people get out and vote.”

Oxford residents can register for the election in-person at Oxford Township Hall, 300 Dunlap Rd., through election day.

For additional information on elections in Oxford Township, visit the clerk’s page on the Oxford Township website, www.oxfordtownship.org, contact the clerk’s office at 248-628-9787 or go in-person to Oxford Township Hall.

Precinct 5 – LOCS millages

There are no local issues on the ballot except in precinct 5, which spans the south end of Oxford Township. Voters in precinct 5 – who live in the portion of the township that is part of the Lake Orion school district – will have two 10-year millages to consider for approval. The first is a non-homestead millage replacement, while the second is replacement for the district’s sinking fund.

See the Feb. 14 issue of the Oxford Leader or go to www.oxfordleader.com for the article on the proposed Lake Orion schools millages.

Early voting

Voters in Oxford, Orion and Addison townships will also be able to vote nine days early in-person at Orion Township Hall, 2323 Joslyn Rd. Early voting runs from Feb. 17 through Feb. 25, and is administered under the Oakland County Elections Division.