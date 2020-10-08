W. Burdick/M-24 closes for 2 weeks

Beginning today, Oct. 7, the West Burdick St. intersection at M-24 will be closed to allow for total reconstruction of the west half of the intersection. The closure is scheduled to last 14 days.

During this time, traffic heading east and west on Burdick St. will not be able to cross M-24 (Washington St.). Drivers heading east on Burdick St. will not be able to turn right onto M-24 and head south. Drivers heading south on M-24 will not be able to turn right onto Burdick St. and head west. Traffic will be detoured.

Eastbound Burdick St. traffic will use southbound Pontiac St. to eastbound Drahner Rd. to northbound Oxford Lake Dr. to northbound Glaspie St. back to East Burdick St. Westbound Burdick St. will take Southbound M-24 to westbound Drahner Rd. to northbound Pontiac St. back to West Burdick St.

Only the west side of the intersection is closed. Traffic heading south on M-24 can still continue through the intersection or turn left to head east on Burdick. Traffic heading west on Burdick will also be able to turn left to head south on M-24.

The projected is now scheduled to finish in early December. It was previously scheduled to finish in mid-November.

— James Hanlon