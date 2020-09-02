Wait, what? Some positive news to share?

In this tipsy, turvy world of turmoil, anger, angst and untrust (thank you politicians and COVID-19), you may not think there are good things going on. Au contraire, mon ami!

I know we all have been fed more and more negative news to keep us agitated against one another — fear seems to be the trump card of both republican and democrat parties at the state and national levels as we near the Presidential Election this November 3. But, people — my brothers and sisters, open your eyes! Be on the lookout for good news and you will find it.

While I am not minimizing the plight of many small businesses — scores and scores have been hit hard during this COVID year. Many have gone under completely. I get it. But, I know of a couple of businesses who have rolled the dice and gone “all-in.” I reckon, in a sense, they were able to make lemonade out of the lemons dealt to them.

In Oxford, downtown eatery Victoria’s Delights, is doing a total remodel. Owner Victoria Connolly recognized it was her opportunity to make it the restaurant she had pictured in the beginning — a Paris bistro.

“All I can say is it’s a good thing I’ve been in business 23 years. If I was a young business, I don’t know if I would have been able to survive this,” she said.

Can’t wait to see what she has done!

* * *

In Goodrich, it’s been fun to watch two businesses bring life into downtown. The first is Lippy’s Ice Cream. Rob and Tami Lipp opened their shop at the beginning of last month. Rob’s a good dude, I’ve known him for a few years. He’s a construction guy, and during this summer’s sweltering heat, you’d see him out there totally remodeling an 1870s brick bulding into a snappy yellow ice cream parlor. I didn’t envy him, just admired his tenacity and skill. Said his wife, Tami,

“This was a COVID project—it’s a corner stone building that was rejected. We tried to do something during the COVID (pandemic). It’s been a stressful time. It’s been successful so far.”

By the number of people, kids, families and individuals who are tasting their treats, I hope their stress level is lessening.

Across the street from Lippy’s and a little west Stuart and Taj Perry have ventured into the restaurant business. While it is not their first business, The 4-1-1 Pub is their first eatery. During Big Gretch’s (our governor) lock down of restaurants, the Perry family pretty much remade the restaurant that was there before, Smokin’ Js. They repainted, retiled, revamped the menu and busted out walls to the north and south, and added some super cool garage doors.

It’s much lighter and brighter in there. And, it is great to see the Perry’s children, all who have attended or attending Goodrich schools, helping out at the restaurant. I guess the family that works together, stays together?

* * *

In Clarkston, longtime friend Bill Langdon and his partner Scott Baldwin took their companies in a new direction during this economically stressful times.

Well, here’s what the press release stated, “LPL Financial LLC, a leading retail investment advisory firm . . . announced that two of Southeastern Michigan’s leading financial advisory firms, Baldwin Capital Management of Northville and Langdon Capital Management of Clarkston, have joined LPL Financial’s broker-dealer and corporate registered investment advisor (RIA) platforms, leveraging LPL as custodian.”

Combined, the local guys reported having served more than $350 million in brokerage, advisory and retirement plan assets.

Bill has been involved with a number of charities over the years, as well as the Clarkston Rotary Club, Clarkston, Lake Orion and Waterford chambers of commerce. I wish him well, in his endeavors.

* * *

I know there have been other good business news stories in town — but alas, I am not the all-knowing, all-see Dondi I used to be when I was younger. You got some good news, I will try to get her in our pages. DontRushDon@gmail.com