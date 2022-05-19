Water quality report available

Oxford residents on the Oxford Township Municipal Well can can find out the quality of their drinking water by going online. And, the good news is the water was given a thumbs up for quality.

Residents can view the 2021 Consumer Confidence Report which provides information on the source and quality of drinking water by going to this website: OakGov.com/OxfordTwpCCR.

According to the report, “The water source is groundwater found in glacial materials. Eleven wells (one 6-inch, three 8-inch, and seven 12-inch) provide the pumping capacity for this well water supply system . . . We are pleased to report that your drinking water is safe and meets Federal and State requirements.”

The report also details information on contaminants in the the water systems, including about lead, aresnic, fluoride, lead and copper amounts.

— Don Rush