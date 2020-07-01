Water restrictions laid down

This just in from Oxford Township:

ATTENTION OXFORD TWP. WATER CUSTOMERS!

The Oakland County Water Resources Commissioner’s Office (WRC), in coordination with the Oxford Township Water and Sewer Committee, has issued a mandatory watering schedule for your home. Restrictions are effective Tuesday, June 30 and will remain in effect until further notice.

Odd-numbered homes are allowed to water their lawn only on odd-numbered calendar days and even-numbered homes are allowed to water their lawn only on even-numbered calendar days.

The increased water use in the morning has put a significant strain on the water supply. It is critical that Oxford Township maintain an adequate supply of stored water for firefighting purposes. Current morning sprinkling demands are making this difficult. Backup wells that do not have iron removal are very close to being needed. There will be water discoloration if we need to run the backup wells. The water is safe from the wells, but it will be discolored.

Michigan State University recommends light, frequent irrigation applied in the early afternoon. For more details, see the attached flyer. Please run your sprinklers to follow odd/even watering schedules and contact WRC at 248-858-0958 or wrcwater@oakgov.com with questions. Thank you.