Water/Ways exhibit opens at Oxford Public Library

A local youth reads up on how water affects life on Earth. The Oxford Public Library hosted an opening gala on Friday for ‘Water/Way’s, a traveling Smithsonian Institution exhibit. Photos by C.J. Carnacchio, Oxford Twp. Communications & Grants Manager

By Jim Newell

Managing Editor

OXFORD — The Oxford Public Library hosted the opening gala of the “Water/Ways” exhibit on Friday evening, a traveling exhibition from the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service.

The exhibit examines water as an environmental necessity and important cultural element. The exhibition will be at the library through Feb. 11.

Complementing the exhibition is a special display highlighting water’s impact on Oxford, Lake Orion and the Netherlands. All the items came from the Northeast Oakland Historical Museum in downtown Oxford and private collections.

“Water/Ways explores the relationship between people and water. It explores the centrality of water in our lives including its effect on the environment and climate, its practical role in agriculture and economic planning, and its impact on culture and spirituality,” a Smithsonian Institute news release stated.

The exhibit features five free-standing structures with graphic and text panels, video monitor, three mechanical interactives, two built-in cases with permanently mounted objects, four flip books and two multimedia kiosks and computers.

Water/Ways explores water as “an essential component of life on our planet, environmentally, culturally, and historically. In societies across the globe, water serves as a source of peace and contemplation. Many faiths revere water as a sacred symbol,” the Smithsonian stated.

With text, imagery, interactive features and videos, the Smithsonian’s Water/Ways delves into “the central nature of water in our lives” and asks:

• How does water unite communities? How does conflict over water emerge and how do communities resolve it?

• How does water affect the way we live, work, worship, create and play?

• How do we care for water and sustain it for the future?

• How do Americans use water? How is water represented in American society, and in what ways do people use water as a symbol?

For more information on upcoming Oxford Public Library events, visit www.miopl.org.