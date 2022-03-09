Weaver is school board’s choice for superintendent

By Don Rush

Ken Weaver got the phone call he was hoping for last Friday night.

Right around 7 p.m., after a unanimous vote of the Oxford Community School Board, Weaver’s phone rang. He answered School Board President Tom Donnelly’s call notifiying OCS’s Deputy Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction that he was the board’s choice for the district’s new superintendent.

“Thank you, I am overwhelmed with your trust. I am honored to have this sacred responsibility,” Weaver said.

The call was made at the special school board meeting on speaker phone for the entire board to hear.

Weaver has worked for the district since 2003, initially as an Assistant Principal at Oxford High School for three years followed by eight years as the Principal of Oxford Middle School before advancing to the deputy superintendent’s roll in 2014.

Donnelly told the board the next step is to negotiate a contract with Weaver. Once an agreement is reached Weaver will formally be appointed as Superintendent of Oxford Community Schools at the Special Board of Education meeting on March 14. Donnely said once that is done Weaver will start the following day as Superintendent.

Oxford started to look for a new superintendent last October with Tim Thone announced he was retiring. The serach was facilitated by John Silveri, regional president of the Michigan Leadership Institute. The Board of Education initially interviewed five highly qualified candidates before narrowing its focus to two finalists and ultimately selecting Weaver.

Throne began his tenure as superintendent in May 2015. He joined the district as the technology director in August 2000. Prior to his work in public education, Throne helped corporations across the country implement information systems.