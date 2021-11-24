Weekly COVID-19 Update

This is our 85th week of reporting local COVID numbers. Our area saw a increases in recent cases and in total cases. COVID-related deaths increased by one to 42.

According to numbers provided by the county, last week we reported there were a total of 3,649 cases from Leonard, west to Oxford. This week, 3,814. Recent cases, which “… are the positive confirmed cases within the last 30 days,” increased from 352 to 433. The population for our area is 30,892.

The 48367 ZIP saw an increase in total cases from last week to this — 475 cases to 503; recent cases up from 49 to 70 cases; deaths up by one to 12. The 48370 zip total cases increased from 198 last week, to 209 this week; new cases increased from 22 to 24. The 48371 ZIP recent cases increased from 281 to 339. Total cases went up from 2,976 last week to 3,102 this week. With the death in the 48367 Zip Code, the number for the area increased to 42.

COVID-19 numbers are provided by the Oakland County COVID-19 by Zip Code website. Here are the numbers for this week. We tabulated these on Monday, Nov. 22.

48367 — 70 new cases in the last 30 days; 503 total, 12 deaths.

48370 — 24 new cases in the last 30 days; 209 total, three deaths.

48371 — 339 new cases in the last 30 days; 3,102 total, 27 deaths.