Weekly COVID -19 Update

This is our 89th week of reporting local COVID numbers. Our area saw a decrease in recent cases but increases of total cases and the number of COVID-related deaths,

According to numbers provided by the county, last week we reported there were a total of 4,334 cases from Leonard, west to Oxford. This week, 4,454. Recent cases, which “… are the positive confirmed cases within the last 30 days,” decreased from 724 to 677. The population for our area is 30,892.

The 48367 ZIP saw an increase in total cases from last week to this — 572 cases to 580; recent cases are down from 104 to 81 cases. The 48370 zip total cases increased from 230 last week, to 234 this week; new cases decreased from 34 to 28. The 48371 ZIP recent cases decreased from 586 to 568. Total cases went up from 3,532 last week to 3,640 this week. Deaths increased from 27 to 29 people.

COVID-19 numbers are provided by the Oakland County COVID-19 by Zip Code website. Here are the numbers for this week. We tabulated these on Sunday, Dec. 19.

48367 — 814 new cases in the last 30 days; 580 total, 13 deaths.

48370 — 28 new cases in the last 30 days; 234 total, three deaths.

48371 — 568 new cases in the last 30 days; 3,640 total, 29 deaths.

— Don Rush