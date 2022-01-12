Weekly COVID-19 Update

This is our 92nd week of reporting local COVID numbers. Our area saw increases in recent cases, total cases and the number of COVID-related deaths.

According to numbers provided by the county, last week we reported there were a total of 4,664 cases from Leonard, west to Oxford. This week, 4,991. Recent cases, which “… are the positive confirmed cases within the last 30 days,” increased from 631 to 705. The population for our area is 30,892.

The 48367 ZIP saw an increase in total cases from last week to this — 609 cases to 655; recent cases up from 81 to 89 cases. The 48370 zip total cases increased from 240 last week, to 253 this week; new cases increased from 20 to 23. The 48371 ZIP recent cases increased from 530 to 593. Total cases went up from 3,815 last week to 4,083 this week.

Covid deaths for the area increased by one, to 46. The newly reported death was in the 48371 ZIP code.

COVID-19 numbers are provided by the Oakland County COVID-19 by Zip Code website. Here are the numbers for this week. We tabulated these on Sunday, Jan. 9.

48367 — 89 new cases in the last 30 days; 655 total, 13 deaths.

48370 — 23 new cases in the last 30 days; 253 total, three deaths.

48371 — 593 new cases in the last 30 days; 4,083 total, 30 deaths.

— Don Rush