Weekly COVID-19 Update

This is our 98th week of reporting local COVID numbers. Our area saw a signifcant decrease in recent cases but an increase in total cases. The number of COVID-related deaths remained at 49.

According to numbers provided by the county, last week we reported there were a total of 6,087 cases from Leonard, west to Oxford. This week, 6,117. Recent cases, which “… are the positive confirmed cases within the last 30 days,” decreased from 910 to 600. The population for our area is 30,892.

The 48367 ZIP saw an increase in total cases from last week to this — 802 cases to 805; recent cases down from 128 to 91 cases. The 48370 zip total cases increased from 309 last week, to 310 this week; new cases decreased from 47 to 29. The 48371 ZIP recent cases decreased from 735 to 480. Total cases went up from 4,976 last week to 5,002 this week.

COVID-19 numbers are provided by the Oakland County COVID-19 by Zip Code website. Here are the numbers for this week. We tabulated these on Monday, Feb. 21.

48367 — 91 new cases in the last 30 days; 805 total, 13 deaths.

48370 — 29 new cases in the last 30 days; 310 total, three deaths.

48371 — 480 new cases in the last 30 days; 5,002 total, 33 deaths.