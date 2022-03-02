Weekly COVID-19 Update

This is our 99th week of reporting local COVID numbers. Our area saw a signifcant decrease in recent cases but an increase in total cases and of COVID-related deaths.

According to numbers provided by the county, last week we reported there were a total of 6,117 cases from Leonard, west to Oxford. This week, 6,151. Recent cases, which “… are the positive confirmed cases within the last 30 days,” decreased from 600 to 328. The population for our area is 30,892.

The 48367 ZIP saw an increase in total cases from last week to this — 805 cases to 809; recent cases down from 91 to 48 cases. The 48370 zip total cases stayed at 310 this week; new cases decreased from 29 to 11. The 48371 ZIP recent cases decreased from 480 to 269. Total cases went up from 5,002 last week to 5,032 this week.

COVID-19 relatled deaths jumped from 49 to 61 this week.

COVID-19 numbers are provided by the Oakland County COVID-19 by Zip Code website. Here are the numbers for this week. We tabulated these on Sunday, Feb. 27.

48367 — 48 new cases in the last 30 days; 809 total, 14 deaths.

48370 — 11 new cases in the last 30 days; 310 total, three deaths.

48371 — 269 new cases in the last 30 days; 5,032 total, 44 deaths.

— Don Rush