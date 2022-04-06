Weekly COVID-19 Update

This is our 104th week of reporting local COVID numbers. This week our area continued to see decreases in recent cases and only a slight increase in total cases. COVID-related deaths stayed increased by one to 63.

According to numbers provided by the county, last week we reported there were a total of 6,184 cases from Leonard, west to Oxford. This week, 6,210. Recent cases, which “… are the positive confirmed cases within the last 30 days,” stayed at 46. The population for our area is 30,892.

The 48367 ZIP saw total cases decrease by one from last week to 808; recent cases down from two to zero cases. The 48370 zip total cases increased by one to 311; new cases increased from zero to one. The 48371 ZIP recent cases increased from 44 to 45. Total cases went up from 5,065 last week to 5,081 this week.

COVID-19 numbers are provided by the Oakland County COVID-19 by Zip Code website. Here are the numbers for this week. We tabulated these on Monday, April 4.

48367 — zero new cases in the last 30 days; 808 total, 14 deaths.

48370 — one new case in the last 30 days; 311 total, three deaths.

48371 — 45 new cases in the last 30 days; 5,081 total, 46 deaths.