Weekly COVID-19 Update

This is our 105th week of reporting local COVID numbers. This week our area saw slight increases in recent cases and total cases. COVID-related deaths stayed at 63.

According to numbers provided by the county, last week we reported there were a total of 6,210 cases from Leonard, west to Oxford. This week, 6,215. Recent cases, which “… are the positive confirmed cases within the last 30 days,” increased from 46 to 50 cases. The population for our area is 30,892.

The 48367 ZIP saw total cases increase from 808 last week to 812; recent cases up from zero cases to four. The 48370 zip total cases stayed at 311; new cases stayed at one. The 48371 ZIP recent cases stayed at 45. Total cases went up from 5,081 last week to 5,092 this week.

COVID-19 numbers are provided by the Oakland County COVID-19 by Zip Code website. Here are the numbers for this week. We tabulated these on Sunday, April 10.

48367 — four new cases in the last 30 days; 812 total, 14 deaths.

48370 — one new case in the last 30 days; 311 total, three deaths.

48371 — 45 new cases in the last 30 days; 5,092 total, 46 deaths.

— Don Rush