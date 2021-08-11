Weekly COVID-19 Update

This is our 70th week of reporting local COVID numbers. Our area saw an increase in recent and total cases and no additional COVID-related deaths.

According to numbers provided by the county, last week we reported there were a total of 2,766 cases from Leonard, west to Oxford. This week, 2,790. Recent cases, which “… are the positive confirmed cases within the last 30 days,” increased from 34 to 52. The population for our area is 30,892.

The 48367 ZIP saw an increase in total cases from last week to this — 372 cases to 374; recent cases increased from five to seven. The 48370 zip total cases increased from 143 last week, to 148 this week; new cases up two, to five cases. The 48371 ZIP recent cases are up from 26 to 40. Total cases went up from 2,252 last week to 2,268 this week. COVID deaths for the total area stayed at 35.

COVID-19 numbers are provided by the Oakland County COVID-19 by Zip Code website. Here are the numbers for this week. We tabulated these on Sunday, August 8.

48367 — seven new case in the last 30 days; 374 total, 11 deaths.

48370 — five new case in the last 30 days; 148 total, two deaths.

48371 — 40 new cases in the last 30 days; 2,268 total, 22 deaths.