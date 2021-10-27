Weekly COVID-19 Update

This is our 81st week of reporting local COVID numbers. Our area saw an increase in recent and total cases. COVID-related deaths remained unchanged at 40.

According to numbers provided by the county, last week we reported there were a total of 3,334 cases from Leonard, west to Oxford. This week, 3,393. Recent cases, which “… are the positive confirmed cases within the last 30 days,” increased from 332 to 350. The population for our area is 30,892.

The 48367 ZIP saw an increase in total cases from last week to this — 426 cases to 432; recent cases stayed at 33. The 48370 zip total cases increased from 182 last week to 186 this week; new cases increased from 19 to 22. The 48371 ZIP recent cases jumped up from 280 to 295. Total cases went up from 2,726 last week to 2,774 this week.

COVID-19 numbers are provided by the Oakland County COVID-19 by Zip Code website. Here are the numbers for this week. We tabulated these on Monday, October 25.

48367 — 33 new cases in the last 30 days; 432 total, 11 deaths.

48370 — 22 new cases in the last 30 days; 186 total, three deaths.

48371 — 295 new cases in the last 30 days; 2,774 total, 26 deaths.