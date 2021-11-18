Weekly COVID-19 Update

This is our 84th week of reporting local COVID numbers. Our area saw a decrease in recent cases, and an increase in total cases. COVID-related deaths increased by one to 41.

According to numbers provided by the county, last week we reported there were a total of 3,553 cases from Leonard, west to Oxford. This week, 3,649. Recent cases, which “… are the positive confirmed cases within the last 30 days,” increased from 351 to 352. The population for our area is 30,892.

The 48367 ZIP saw an increase in total cases from last week to this — 462 cases to 475; recent cases up from 44 to 49 cases. The 48370 zip total cases increased from 194 last week, to 198 this week; new cases increased from 21 to 22. The 48371 ZIP recent cases decreased from 286 to 281 (the second week of decreases). Total cases went up from 2,897 last week to 2,976 this week. Deaths from COVID in the area stayed at 41.

COVID-19 numbers are provided by the Oakland County COVID-19 by Zip Code website. Here are the numbers for this week. We tabulated these on Monday, Nov. 15.

48367 — 49 new cases in the last 30 days; 475 total, 11 deaths.

48370 — 22 new cases in the last 30 days; 198 total, three deaths.

48371 — 281 new cases in the last 30 days; 2,976 total, 27 deaths.