Weekly COVID Update

In our 28th week of reporting local COVID numbers, our area saw an uptick in recent cases, and in total cases. According to numbers provided by Oakland County, last week we reported there were a total of 230 cases from Leonard, west to Oxford. This week, 239. Recent cases increased from 47 to 50. The number of deaths for our area stayed at six.

The 48371 ZIP saw the largest increase in a week, from 188 total cases to 195 cases; and in recent cases rising from 40 last week to 47 this week. The 48367 ZIP saw increases in recent and total cases — by one in new cases and two in total cases. The 48370 ZIP saw no increases from last week.

COVID-19 numbers are provided by the Oakland County COVID-19 by Zip Code website. Here are the numbers for this week. We tabulated these on Monday, Oct. 12.

48367 — six new cases in the last 30 days; 35 total, one death.

48370 — two new cases in the last 30 days; nine total, one death.

48371 — 42 new cases in the last 30 days; 195 total, four deaths.