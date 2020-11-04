Weekly COVID Update

In our 30th week of reporting local COVID numbers, our area saw big jumps in recent cases, and in total cases. According to numbers provided by Oakland County, last week we reported there were a total of 255 cases from Leonard, west to Oxford. This week, 305 cases, nearly a 20 percent increase. Recent cases increased from 54 to 95. The number of deaths for our area stayed at six since Sept. 21.

The 48371 ZIP saw the bulk of increases in a week, from 208 total cases to 253 cases; and in recent cases from 45 to 81 this week. The 48367 saw an increase in recent cases from five to nine this week; and an increase total cases from 36 to 40. The 48370 ZIP saw an increase in recent cases from four to five; and total cases from 11 to 12.

COVID-19 numbers are provided by the Oakland County COVID-19 by Zip Code website. Here are the numbers for this week. We tabulated these on Monday, Nov. 2.

48367 — nine new cases in the last 30 days; 40 total, one death.

48370 — five new cases in the last 30 days; 12 total, one death.

48371 — 81 new cases in the last 30 days; 253 total, four deaths.