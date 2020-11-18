Weekly COVID Update

Recent cases up 71% in one week

In our 32nd week of reporting local COVID numbers, our area saw big jumps in recent cases, and in total cases. According to numbers provided by Oakland County, last week we reported there were a total of 372 cases from Leonard, west to Oxford. This week, 485 cases, an increase of over 30 percent. Recent cases increased over 70 percent, from 147 to 251. The number of deaths for our area stayed at six since Sept. 21.

The 48371 ZIP saw the bulk of increases in a week, from 305 total cases to 385 cases; and in recent cases from 122 to 193 this week. The 48367 saw an increase in recent cases from 16 to 38 this week; and an increase total cases from 49 to 71. The 48370 ZIP saw an increase in recent cases from nine to 20; and total cases from 18 to 29.

COVID-19 numbers are provided by the Oakland County COVID-19 by Zip Code website. Here are the numbers for this week. We tabulated these on Monday, Nov. 9.

48367 — 38 new cases in the last 30 days; 71 total, one death.

48370 — 20 new cases in the last 30 days; 29 total, one death.

48371 — 193 new cases in the last 30 days; 385 total, four deaths.