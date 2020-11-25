Weekly COVID Update

In our 33rd week of reporting local COVID numbers, our area saw jumps in recent cases, and in total cases. According to numbers provided by Oakland County, last week we reported there were a total of 485 cases from Leonard, west to Oxford. This week, 573 cases, an increase of 18 percent. Recent cases increased over 29 percent, from 251 to 324. The number of deaths for our area stayed at six since Sept. 21.

The 48371 ZIP saw the bulk of increases in a week, from 385 total cases to 452 cases; and in recent cases from 193 to 248 this week. The 48367 saw an increase in recent cases from 38 to 50 this week; and an increase total cases from 71 to 85. The 48370 ZIP saw an increase in recent cases from 20 to 26; and total cases from 29 to 36.

COVID-19 numbers are provided by the Oakland County COVID-19 by Zip Code website. Here are the numbers for this week. We tabulated these on Monday, Nov. 9.

48367 — 50 new cases in the last 30 days; 85 total, one death.

48370 — 26 new cases in the last 30 days; 36 total, one death.

48371 — 248 new cases in the last 30 days; 452 total, four deaths.