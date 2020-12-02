Weekly COVID Update

In our 34th week of reporting local COVID numbers, our area saw a large jump in recent cases, and in total cases. According to numbers provided by Oakland County, last week we reported there were a total of 573 cases from Leonard, west to Oxford. This week, 725 cases, an increase of nearly 27 percent. Recent cases increased over 34 percent, from 324 to 442. The number of deaths for our area stayed at six since Sept. 21.

The 48371 ZIP saw the bulk of increases in a week, from 452 total cases to 573 cases; and in recent cases from 248 to 340 this week. The 48367 saw an increase in recent cases from 50 to 69 this week; and an increase total cases from 85 to 10885. The 48370 ZIP saw an increase in recent cases from 26 to 33; and total cases from 36 to 44.

COVID-19 numbers are provided by the Oakland County COVID-19 by Zip Code website. Here are the numbers for this week. We tabulated these on Monday, Nov. 30.

48367 — 69 new cases in the last 30 days; 108 total, one death.

48370 — 33 new cases in the last 30 days; 44 total, one death.

48371 — 340 new cases in the last 30 days; 573 total, four deaths.