Weekly COVID Update

In our 35th week of reporting local COVID numbers, our area saw an increase in recent cases, and in total cases. According to numbers provided by Oakland County, last week we reported there were a total of 725 cases from Leonard, west to Oxford. This week, 830 cases, an increase of 14 percent. Recent cases increased over 11 percent, from 442 to 493. The number of deaths for our area stayed at six since Sept. 21.

The 48371 ZIP saw the bulk of increases in a week, from 573 total cases to 657 cases; and in recent cases from 340 to 380 this week. The 48367 saw an increase in recent cases from 69 to 77 this week; and an increase total cases from 108 to 123. The 48370 ZIP saw an increase in recent cases from 33 to 36; and total cases from 44 to 50.

COVID-19 numbers are provided by the Oakland County COVID-19 by Zip Code website. Here are the numbers for this week. We tabulated these on Monday, Nov. 30.

48367 — 77 new cases in the last 30 days; 123 total, one death.

48370 — 36 new cases in the last 30 days; 50 total, one death.

48371 — 380 new cases in the last 30 days; 657 total, four deaths.