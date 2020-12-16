Weekly COVID Update

In our 36th week of reporting local COVID numbers, our area saw an increase in the number of deaths — the first jump since our Sept. 21 report. The number of deaths for our area doubled, from six to 12. While there was a decrease in recent cases this week, there was an almost 11 percent jump in total cases.

According to numbers provided by Oakland County, last week we reported there were a total of 830 cases from Leonard, west to Oxford; this week, 919 cases. Recent cases decreased from 493 to 478.

The 48371 ZIP saw the bulk of increases in a week, from 657 total cases to 734 cases; recent cases fell by two, from 380 to 378. The 48367 saw an increase in total cases from 123 to 132 this week; and a decrease from 77 cases to 71. The 48370 ZIP saw a decrease in recent cases from 36 to 29; total cases up from 50 to 53.

COVID-19 numbers are provided by the Oakland County COVID-19 by Zip Code website. Here are the numbers for this week. We tabulated these on Monday, Dec. 14.

48367 — 71 new cases in the last 30 days; 132 total, two deaths.

48370 — 29 new cases in the last 30 days; 53 total, two deaths.

48371 — 378 new cases in the last 30 days; 734 total, eight deaths.